AMBER Alert issued for missing 12-year-old out of Houston

HOUSTON – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Houston Police Department said they are searching for Chloie Brewer-Clark, 12.

Brewer-Clark is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Chloie was wearing green and yellow SpongeBob shorts and a matching sports top.

She was last seen around 3 a.m. on Monday in the 4100 Block of Little York Road in Houston, Texas.

HPD said they are also looking for Ariel Anderson, 26, in connection with the abduction. He is 6 foot 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. They may be in a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with the Louisiana license plate 310GOE.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department by calling 832-394-1840.