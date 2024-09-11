First responders climb Tower of the Americas in remembrance of 9/11

Participants climbed all 65 flights of stairs twice. They were simulating the 110 flights their counterparts in New York climbed on that fateful day.

SAN ANTONIO – In remembrance of the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, first responders will climb the stairs at the Tower of the Americas twice in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday morning.

San Antonio firefighters and members of the San Antonio police department make the climb in full tactical gear as they honor the fallen firefighters and officers.

The climb will begin at 8 a.m.

The first responders will be climbing the tower twice, exceeding the number of floors climbed by those on 9/11.

Roughly 500 first responders have been involved in the event in the past.

For many, the tragedy was something they witnessed on television, and it affected them deeply. Others were later called to war if they were in the military, and many others had not even been born yet. They all chose to take part.

This event has been happening for 11 years.

Other 9/11 events are taking place around the community. The Canyon Lake Professional Firefighters Association will host a freedom walk at 8 a.m. at Canyon Lake Dam.

San Antonio College is hosting a Patriot Day, starting at 9 a.m. outside the Chance Academic Center. St Mary’s University is hosting a solemn prayer at the bell tower. The prayer service is at 3 p.m.

Thousands of 9/11 victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are also expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center in New York to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

