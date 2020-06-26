22 residents at Comal County nursing home have now tested positive for COVID-19

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A Comal County nursing home has now reported 35 positive cases of COVID-19, a majority of them among residents of the facility, a spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

The Heights of Bulverde, located in the 300 block of Harmony Hills, has had 22 residents test positive for coronavirus along with 13 employees, one of which is a contracted healthcare professional, the spokeswoman said.

Fifteen of the residents remain in-house, according to the spokeswoman.

Eighty residents at the facility took part in a first round of COVID-19 testing, and a second round remains in progress.

Ninety “team members” at the facility also took part in a first round of COVID-19 testing, and a second round remains in progress, the spokeswoman confirms.

No deaths have been reported at the facility and the spokeswoman said many of these residents have no virus symptoms.

The confirmation of cases comes as COVID-19 surges in parts of Texas.

As of Friday morning, Comal County has reported 552 cases of COVID-19.

Of the reported cases, 435 are confirmed and 117 are probable, according to information provided on the Comal County Public Health dashboard.

Read also:

Coronavirus cases on the rise in Comal County

Comal River tubing company temporarily shuts down due to increased COVID-19 cases in the area

Comal County Tax Office closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19