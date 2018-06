FORT SMITH, Ark. - Barbara Nielsen was on her way home from a business trip and got a very big welcome from her son and husband, but it wasn’t what she was expecting.

Nielsen’s son Daimen was holding a big sign that read, “Welcome home from prison mom.”

SA resident claims $4.7 million lottery scratch game prize

A friend of the family shared the original post on Facebook and it has been shared more than 90,000 times since Saturday.

See the post below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.