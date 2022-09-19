Hays County commissioner pleads to lesser charge in 2021 DWI crash case

AUSTIN, Texas – A Hays County commissioner who was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a vehicle in Austin last year has been sentenced to nine months of community supervision in the case, Travis County court records show.

Commissioner Walt Smith, 47, pleaded no contest Friday to obstruction of a highway or passageway, records show.

Austin police charged Smith with DWI in late April 2021 after responding to the overnight crash in the 2200 block of Lake Austin Boulevard.

Smith, the Precinct 4 commissioner since 2019, told police that his knee hurt. An officer noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Smith, who also had bloodshot and glassy eyes, an arrest affidavit states.

Smith later told officers on a scale of 0-10, with 10 being the most intoxicated he had been in his life, he was a 2. Smith said prior to the crash he had consumed two cocktails containing vodka, the affidavit states.

Smith, who is currently running for reelection, won the Republic primary in March by garnering more than 62% of the vote. He faces an Independent challenger in the November election.

Late last year, Smith was caught on camera urinating next to a truck in a parking lot outside a Dripping Springs beer and wine bar.

He later told FOX 7 in Austin that he was not drunk, but was instead impaired due to medication he was taking.

KSAT Investigates could find no record that Smith was ever criminally charged for the urinating incident.

Smith did not respond to an email seeking comment Monday.

An attorney for Smith previously said that the commissioner was looking forward to putting the incident behind him.

