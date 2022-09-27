‘Oversight on my part’: Judge Speedlin Gonzalez found with loaded gun at San Antonio International Airport

Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez was found with a loaded gun in her carry-on luggage at San Antonio International Airport on Sept. 19.

SAN ANTONIO – A loaded handgun was found in the carry-on luggage of Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez at San Antonio International Airport last week, records obtained Tuesday by KSAT Investigates confirm.

Judge Speedlin Gonzalez, who was attempting to catch an early morning flight to Miami for a speaking engagement Sept. 19, told KSAT Tuesday she was allowed to board her flight after being questioned by San Antonio police officers.

The handgun, with a loaded magazine inserted in it and a bullet chambered, was found by Transportation Security Administration agents around 7 a.m. during the passenger screening process, according to an SAPD incident report.

The report released by SAPD’s media services department on Tuesday had Speedlin Gonzalez’s name redacted.

The judge, however, confirmed the incident in a phone call Tuesday afternoon.

“It was an oversight on my part,” said Speedlin Gonzalez, who added the gun was turned over to her wife.

Speedlin Gonzalez said TSA officials provided her documentation on the incident and that she may be fined at some point.

SAPD records viewed by KSAT indicate that a report on the incident will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Charles Gold, Speedlin Gonzalez’s opponent in the November election, said Tuesday the incident causes a conflict of interest within the county, due to the judge’s position. He called for any criminal case stemming from the incident to be handed off to a special prosecutor.

