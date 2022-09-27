Human remains identified as 22-year-old man who disappeared in March 2021, Schertz police say

Human remains found in Comal County have been identified as a man who disappeared 18 months ago in the area, according to the Schertz Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO – Human remains found in Comal County have been identified as a man who disappeared 18 months ago in the area, according to the Schertz Police Department.

Jacob Dubois’ remains were found on Sept. 10 in the 33000 block of Stahl Lane, according to Comal County deputies and Schertz police. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office notified Schertz police about the discovery on Sept. 14, and authorities expedited the identification of the remains.

Police had been actively searching for Dubois, 22, who was last seen at his Schertz home on March 7, 2021.

That day, he told his girlfriend that he was going to meet up with a friend named Ethan Beckman, authorities previously said.

Dubois was reported missing on March 8, 2021, after he did not return home from meeting with Beckman.

Ethan Beckman. (Guadalupe County Jail)

When police called Beckman, he told police that they drove to a construction site near Dubois’ home, and Dubois said he was going to walk home.

Officers spoke with Beckman again on March 10, 2021, and he “continued to give conflicting stories” about where they went, police said in an earlier news release.

Police later found out that Beckman was involved in a collision on March 8, 2021, and he abandoned his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GTI near Highway 281 and Johnson Way, near where Dubois’ remains were later found.

The vehicle was seized, and officers discovered that it appeared someone tried to clean the interior of the car. The floorboard was soaked with water and the presence of blood was found near the passenger’s seat, police said. Officers also found a spent bullet in the car.

Police previously said that Beckman used a ride-sharing app to make several trips to Walmart to buy items “that could possibly be used in an attempt to dispose of or destroy a body.”

Beckman was jailed that month on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Police said Tuesday that the investigation into murder charges is ongoing.

“... detectives continue to work collaboratively with our state and federal partners to gather additional information to bring resolution to the case,” the release states.

Read also: