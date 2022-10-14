Judge Speedlin Gonzalez pays $2,475 fine for loaded gun incident at San Antonio International Airport

Bexar County Court at Law Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez was found with a loaded gun in her carry-on luggage at San Antonio International Airport on Sept. 19.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez on Friday paid a $2,475 civil penalty, weeks after a loaded gun was found in her carry-on luggage at the San Antonio International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had proposed fining the judge $4,950, according to a Sept. 23 letter from the government agency. Speedlin Gonzalez shared a copy of the letter with KSAT on Friday.

The $2,475 payment qualifies as a full payment to TSA because it was made before the due date listed in the letter.

Speedlin Gonzalez was attempting to catch an early morning flight to Miami for a speaking engagement on Sept. 19, when a handgun with a loaded magazine inserted in it and a bullet chambered was found by TSA agents around 7 a.m., an SAPD incident report states.

Speedlin Gonzalez, who called the incident an oversight, was allowed to hand over the gun to a family member and then boarded a flight after being questioned by San Antonio police officers.

The TSA letter states in bold letters that the civil penalty action is separate from possible criminal proceedings that could be brought against the judge.

The SAPD incident report states that the case would be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

As of Oct. 11, the DA’s office had still not received it, an agency spokesperson said via email this week.

Also on KSAT.com: