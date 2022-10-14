88º

KSAT Investigates

Judge Speedlin Gonzalez pays $2,475 fine for loaded gun incident at San Antonio International Airport

Bexar County District Attorney’s Office had not been forwarded the case as of this week

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez, San Antonio International Airport, TSA, Department of Homeland Security, loaded gun
Bexar County Court at Law Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez was found with a loaded gun in her carry-on luggage at San Antonio International Airport on Sept. 19. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez on Friday paid a $2,475 civil penalty, weeks after a loaded gun was found in her carry-on luggage at the San Antonio International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had proposed fining the judge $4,950, according to a Sept. 23 letter from the government agency. Speedlin Gonzalez shared a copy of the letter with KSAT on Friday.

The $2,475 payment qualifies as a full payment to TSA because it was made before the due date listed in the letter.

Speedlin Gonzalez was attempting to catch an early morning flight to Miami for a speaking engagement on Sept. 19, when a handgun with a loaded magazine inserted in it and a bullet chambered was found by TSA agents around 7 a.m., an SAPD incident report states.

Speedlin Gonzalez, who called the incident an oversight, was allowed to hand over the gun to a family member and then boarded a flight after being questioned by San Antonio police officers.

The TSA letter states in bold letters that the civil penalty action is separate from possible criminal proceedings that could be brought against the judge.

The SAPD incident report states that the case would be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

As of Oct. 11, the DA’s office had still not received it, an agency spokesperson said via email this week.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram