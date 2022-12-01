Attorney: Fired SAPD officer indicted by a grand jury in Cantu shooting

James Brennand, 28, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday, his attorney says.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a former San Antonio police officer accused of shooting a teenager in a McDonald’s parking lot in early October, an attorney representing the ex-officer confirmed Thursday.

James Brennand, 28, was arrested in October, less than two weeks after shooting 17-year-old Erik Cantu multiple times and firing toward Cantu’s teenage passenger while they were inside a vehicle in a North Side McDonald’s parking lot.

The passenger was uninjured. Cantu, however, spent weeks on life support after suffering injuries to his stomach, diaphragm, lungs, liver, bicep and forearm in the Oct. 2 shooting.

Cantu was able to be taken off of life support earlier this month and was released from the hospital last week.

Brennand, an SAPD probationary officer who had been on the force about seven months, was fired days after the shooting for violating departmental tactics and procedures.

Body-worn camera footage released by SAPD showed Brennand approach Cantu’s car after believing it had evaded him the night before as he attempted to pull it over.

You can watch the video released by SAPD of the shooting below. WARNING: Video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

SAPD officer who shot teen outside McDonald’s restaurant fired following review of incident. WARNING: VIDEO IS DISTURBING

Brennand suspected the car was stolen and called for cover. But before other officers arrived, Brennand walked up to the car and opened the door, where two teens were inside eating food.

Cantu put the vehicle in reverse with the door still open and started driving, the footage showed.

The door hit Brennand, and that’s when he opened fire, according to SAPD reports.

Cantu then shifted to drive forward and tried to drive away, and Brennand continued to fire into the back of the car.

Cantu and his passenger were located outside the vehicle a block away at Parliament and Blanco.

Brennand was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

An attorney for Brennand said Thursday he had been notified of the grand jury indictment but was still trying to determine if the charges against his client had changed.

A spokeswoman for Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Gonzales is scheduled to provide an update on the case during a press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday.

