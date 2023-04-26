Unlicensed Boerne doctor sentenced to 8 years in prison in fraud cases

Catharina Hunter, 48, was sentenced to serve eight years in prison Tuesday.

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A Kendall County woman who practiced medicine without a license will serve eight years in prison after being sentenced Tuesday in two fraud cases.

Catharina Hunter, 48, was sentenced to two years for fraudulent use of identifying information and eight years for fraudulent securing of document execution between $150,000 and $300,000, records obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates confirm.

The sentences will run concurrently, court records show.

Two other charges against Hunter were dismissed.

Hunter’s downtown Boerne medical practice drew the scrutiny of law enforcement investigators, who initially charged her with three counts of practicing without a medical license in February 2019.

She was later indicted on fraud charges in 2021 after Kendall County prosecutors refiled the cases.

Hunter, whose aliases include Katinca Hunter, Katinca Lindeque and Katherine Hunter, was accused of using National Provider Identifier (NPI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) numbers of a pediatric surgeon in Chicago who has a similar name.

Charging paperwork shows clients paid Hunter up to $20,000 for alternative medical treatments, including autohemo perfusion-minor.

The procedure involves removing a patient’s blood from one arm and pumping it back into another arm after it has been sterilized and filtered.

Checks obtained by law enforcement were written to Hunter personally, Hope of Life, and Hunter Ministries.

Texas Medical Board records show that in August 2017, Hunter and the board entered into an agreed cease and desist order prohibiting her from practicing medicine without a license issued by the Texas Medical Board.

A 2019 KSAT undercover investigation of Hunter revealed that she was seeking new clients at clinics in San Antonio and New Braunfels, despite not being licensed to practice medicine in the state of Texas.

Hunter was also issued $5,290 in fines and court costs, but was given credit for 484 days of time served.