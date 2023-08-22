78º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

KSAT Investigates

Kerrville man faces multiple sex assault charges, accused of drugging female

Mark Andrew Padilla, 45, currently held in jail on felony burglary charge

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, Kerr County Sheriff's Office, Kerrville Police Department
Mark Andrew Padilla Courtesy: Kerr County Jail (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man faces multiple charges of sexual assault and is accused of injuring a female by providing her prescription drugs, charging paperwork obtained Tuesday by KSAT Investigates shows.

Mark Andrew Padilla, 45, faces three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being indicted by a Kerr County grand jury last month.

The alleged incidents took place between 2019 and last fall, records show.

KSAT is not listing the ages of Padilla’s alleged victims in an effort to protect their identities.

Padilla is currently being held in the Kerr County Jail after being arrested Sunday on an unrelated felony charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony, records show.

He is being held on bonds totaling $600,000, jail records confirm.

In three separate incidents in 2022, Padilla is accused of providing females substances capable of impairing them. In one of the incidents, the substance is identified in the indictment as benzodiazepines, a prescription depressant drug used to treat anxiety, insomnia and seizures.

Padilla’s indictment states that the drug is a deadly weapon and that he knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury to one of his alleged victims by drugging her.

Booking records show Padilla twice bonded out of jail, in May and July of this year, prior to his most recent arrest.

Padilla’s attorney did not respond to a request from KSAT seeking comment Tuesday.

Also on KSAT Investigates:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram