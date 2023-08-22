Kerrville man faces multiple sex assault charges, accused of drugging female

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man faces multiple charges of sexual assault and is accused of injuring a female by providing her prescription drugs, charging paperwork obtained Tuesday by KSAT Investigates shows.

Mark Andrew Padilla, 45, faces three counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being indicted by a Kerr County grand jury last month.

The alleged incidents took place between 2019 and last fall, records show.

KSAT is not listing the ages of Padilla’s alleged victims in an effort to protect their identities.

Padilla is currently being held in the Kerr County Jail after being arrested Sunday on an unrelated felony charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony, records show.

He is being held on bonds totaling $600,000, jail records confirm.

In three separate incidents in 2022, Padilla is accused of providing females substances capable of impairing them. In one of the incidents, the substance is identified in the indictment as benzodiazepines, a prescription depressant drug used to treat anxiety, insomnia and seizures.

Padilla’s indictment states that the drug is a deadly weapon and that he knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury to one of his alleged victims by drugging her.

Booking records show Padilla twice bonded out of jail, in May and July of this year, prior to his most recent arrest.

Padilla’s attorney did not respond to a request from KSAT seeking comment Tuesday.

