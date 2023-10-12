BCSO deputy was hired and worked for years despite facing felony theft warrant

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County sheriff’s detention officer who resigned this spring was hired and worked for the agency for years despite facing a felony theft warrant in Florida, BCSO officials confirmed Thursday.

Brittney Poindexter, 34, worked as a jailer from May 2020 until she stepped down in March.

She was arrested by Converse police Sept. 4 on a 2014 warrant out of Sarasota County, Florida, for larceny grand theft, BCSO officials revealed Thursday.

The charge is a third-degree felony in Florida and covers thefts over $750.

Poindexter was briefly held without bond before she was released from Bexar County custody Sept. 6 after officials with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office declined to extradite her, booking records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

BCSO officials defended the hiring of Poindexter, which occurred despite stricter hiring standards put in place during Sheriff Javier Salazar’s time in office.

“Brittney had an active warrant locally for Florida for Larceny Grand Theft since 2014. However, that local warrant was not entered in the national database (NCIC- National Crime Information Center) by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office until September of 2023, which is why the warrant did not show up when she was hired. The warrant is a local warrant only and they are not extraditing or requesting extradition for this warrant, meaning they will only prosecute for this charge if she is arrested in Florida,” a BCSO spokeswoman said via email Thursday.

BCSO referred additional questions about Poindexter’s warrant to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to an email seeking comment for this story.

Poindexter did not respond to a phone call or text message seeking comment for this story.