San Antonio attorney cleared of criminal wrongdoing after series of dismissals

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio attorney arrested three times in 11 months has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing after a series of dismissals in his cases, court records provided by the attorney and gathered by KSAT show.

Jonathan Perez faced charges ranging from continuous violence against a family member, violation of a protective order, burglary of vehicles, criminal mischief and unlawful carry of a weapon following multiple incidents from March 2020 to February 2021.

Recommended Videos

Perez got dismissals for some of the charges in December, court records show.

The remaining charges against Perez were dismissed in March, according to the court records.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales did not respond to several requests for comment sent to his office by KSAT in recent weeks, regarding the series of dismissals.

KSAT Investigates last year revealed that the most serious charges against Perez were in jeopardy after a former intern with the DA’s office testified that he had a sexual relationship with Perez’s accuser.

The former intern said after the woman told him in the spring of 2021 that her ex-boyfriend, Perez, faced criminal accusations of assaulting her, the intern took steps to distance himself from her.

He acknowledged that the woman’s case was assigned to Special Crimes, the same specialized unit he was working for while they dated.

The former intern testified that he notified his supervisors at the DA’s office during his next shift and the case was moved to another unit.

Gonzales recused his office from the case, weeks after the hearing took place, and the charges were subsequently dismissed late last year.

KSAT has requested a statement from Perez for this story but has so far not received one.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.