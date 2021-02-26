San Antonio attorney arrested for third time in 11 months after latest domestic violence incident

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio attorney has been arrested for the third time in 11 months, after police said he assaulted a woman early Sunday and violated a recent protective order put in place.

Jonathan R. Perez, 30, faces charges of assault of a family member and violation of a protective order, Bexar County court records show.

San Antonio police officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of N. Loop 1604 around 5:30 a.m., Feb. 21, for an assault in progress.

Once on scene, officers received information that Perez and another man were fighting, an SAPD incident report shows.

The other man told officers he did not want to make a report and did not need their services, the report states.

Ten minutes later, police received another call for an assault in progress at the same address and the same officer responded, according to the report.

The officer saw Perez running down the stairs yelling at a different man and decided to place Perez in handcuffs, the report states.

Ad

A woman also came down the stairs yelling and showed visible injuries, including a swollen eye and red marks on her body, according to the report.

A witness told police he saw Perez shove the woman into a wall and then turn and kick the witness’ door, leaving behind a large footprint.

The woman informed officers she had an active protective order against Perez and officers were later able to confirm the information, the report states.

Officers attempted to question Perez at the scene, but he yelled at them and used vulgar language, according to the report.

Perez, who was intoxicated, began hitting the windows of the patrol car, forcing officers to contact a police wagon for transport, the report states.

Officials at the Central Magistrate’s Office declined to book Perez, due to his injuries, so he was taken to University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to the report.

After Perez was medically cleared, he was formally booked, the report states.

Ad

Perez is now free on bond in five different criminal cases, court records show.

Last month, he was charged with carrying a firearm into a location that serves alcohol.

RELATED: San Antonio attorney arrested at restaurant on felony gun charge

In that incident, Leon Valley police were called to the 6000 block of Bandera Road for an assault.

Witnesses said a woman arrived at a restaurant, “crying, stating her boyfriend hit her.”

The police report states the woman was seen with a “massive welt with fresh blood protruding.”

Witnesses identified Perez to officers, and said he was armed with a gun and inside the restaurant’s bathroom.

Ad

The report states that officers attempted to arrest Perez after he exited the bathroom, but he “refused to follow commands” initially. However, he was eventually handcuffed, and a handgun was found in his waistband.

In Texas, guns are prohibited in businesses that make over 51% of their sales on alcohol.

Perez also confirmed to police that he didn’t have a state license to carry a handgun, the report states.

Last March, SAPD officers said Perez repeatedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s work and then took her and another person’s belongings from a vehicle outside her home.

RELATED: SA attorney faces weapon, burglary charges after incidents outside ex’s work and home

Ad

In that case, he faces misdemeanor charges of burglary of vehicles, unlawful carrying of a weapon and criminal mischief, court records show.

Perez is scheduled for a pre-hearing in his latest case in 226th District Court on March 23.