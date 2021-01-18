San Antonio attorney arrested at restaurant on felony gun charge

Johnathan R. Perez, 30, has been booked for unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to the Bexar County Jail.

LEON VALLEY – A San Antonio attorney was arrested on a felony charge Thursday for the second time in 10 months, according to a Leon Valley police report.

Jonathan R. Perez, 30, was booked into the Bexar County Jail on a charge of carrying a firearm into a location that serves alcohol.

According to the Leon Valley police report, officers were first called to the 6000 block of Bandera Road on Thursday for an assault, where witnesses say a woman arrived at a restaurant, “crying, stating her boyfriend hit her.”

The police report says the woman was seen with a “massive welt with fresh blood protruding.”

Witnesses identified Perez to officers, and said he was armed with a gun and inside the restaurant’s bathroom.

The report states that officers attempted to arrest Perez after he exited the bathroom, but he “refused to follow commands” initially. However, he was eventually handcuffed, and a handgun was found in his waistband.

The report says the woman was uncooperative with the investigation.

State law prohibits people from carrying guns inside businesses that serve alcohol.

Perez also confirmed to police that he didn’t have a state license to carry a handgun, the report said.

KSAT reported the first arrest of Perez in a separate incident in March of last year.

In March, police said Perez repeatedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s work and then took her and another person’s belongings from a vehicle outside her home.

He faces misdemeanor charges of burglary of vehicles, unlawful carrying of a weapon and criminal mischief, court records show.

That case is still pending.

Jonathan Richard Perez (KSAT)

RELATED: SA attorney faces weapon, burglary charges after incidents outside ex’s work and home