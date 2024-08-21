BCSO fires dispatcher months after she was charged with assaulting ex

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher has been terminated, months after San Antonio police said she assaulted her ex-spouse during an altercation at his residence.

Yesenia Brambila faces a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury-married.

Recommended Videos

In mid-March, Brambila went to the home of her ex to pick up her child after a neighbor informed Brambila that an unknown woman was at the home, BCSO discipline records released Wednesday show.

Brambila and her ex then got into a physical altercation, records show.

She was arrested by San Antonio police and booked into jail on the assault charge, records show.

During BCSO’s subsequent internal affairs investigation, Brambila admitted to investigators that she hit her ex-spouse, discipline records confirm.

Brambila, a civilian employee, was dismissed from her public safety dispatcher position in late May, records show.

Her termination documents were included among suspension records for more than 50 BCSO deputies and civilian employees released by the agency Wednesday.

Brambila is free on bond awaiting trial, with a no-contact order put in place, court records show.

She is scheduled for a pretrial conference next week.

Brambila’s listed attorney did not respond to a call from KSAT seeking comment Wednesday.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page.

If you are in crisis you can:

Two deputies handed suspensions for using racially derogatory remarks at the courthouse

Two BCSO deputies were handed suspensions earlier this year after using racially insensitive language while working at the Bexar County Courthouse complex, discipline records state.

Deputy Leonard Lopez was handed a 45-day suspension in late April after using a “racial derogatory remark” while on duty at the courthouse last October, records show.

The remark was made to another deputy and was spoken in front of several other deputies, Lopez’s suspension paperwork states.

Lopez was ordered to take racial sensitivity training as part of his punishment, records show.

A second deputy, Steven Womble, received a 10-day suspension in late May after also using a “racial derogatory remark” while working at the Cadena Reeves Justice Center last November, records show.

Womble was originally given a proposed suspension of 45 days, but it was reduced to 10 days after a hearing with his union attorney present.

Like Lopez, Womble was ordered to to take racial sensitivity training, records show.

Both deputies used time served while on administrative leave to cover the lengths of their suspensions, according to records.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.