SAPD officer suspended for showing Oreo in foreskin meme to civilian coworkers

Officer Christopher J. Sanchez also used sexually graphic language in the workplace, investigation finds

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

SAPD's substation on Jones Maltsberger. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is currently serving a 15-day suspension after he showed civilian coworkers a cartoon meme of an Oreo cookie in the foreskin of an uncircumcised penis next to a glass of milk, city discipline records released Wednesday show.

Officer Christopher J. Sanchez, a six-year veteran of SAPD, was originally served this summer with a contemplated 30-day suspension.

It was shortened to 15 days after a meeting with SAPD Chief William McManus, records show.

Sanchez started serving his suspension on Sept. 10 and will finish it on Sept. 24.

Sanchez showed coworkers inappropriate meme, talked graphically about his romantic partner

While at the North Substation on Jones Maltsberger in late February, Sanchez showed two civilian SAPD service agents a meme on his phone, according to records.

The meme depicted a cartoon image of an Oreo cookie in the foreskin of an uncircumcised penis next to a glass of milk.

“If I wasn’t circumcised, I would probably do something weird like that too,” Sanchez reportedly told the employees.

He proceeded to talk in sexually graphic detail about his romantic partner, Sanchez’s discipline records state.

The comments included telling the coworkers that people who are together a long time end up doing weird stuff, the records state.

He told the employees his romantic partner holds his penis while he uses the restroom and that the person wanted to hold Sanchez’s testicles in a spoon, according to discipline records.

Sanchez was suspended for violating department rules on sexual harassment in the workplace and professionalism in the workplace.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016.

Daniela Ibarra

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023.

