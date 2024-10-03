$150 an hour plus travel, other hefty fees detailed in contract for Uvalde’s Robb Elementary investigation

File: Jesse Prado leaves a March 6, 2024 Uvalde City Council meeting after presenting his report on the Robb Elementary School shooting.

UVALDE, Texas – New records obtained by KSAT Investigates broke down the costs tied to an independent investigation of the response to the Robb Elementary shooting.

The City of Uvalde hired Jesse Prado in July 2022 to conduct an independent investigation into the May 24, 2022, shooting. The investigation was supposed to take 60 to 90 days to complete.

Prado presented the results, which exonerated all Uvalde police officers who responded to the shooting, in March 2024.

City officials said it received a $80,000 bill for work tied to the report on top of the $97,000 they already paid.

Breakdown of costs

According to the two-page letter of engagement with Prado’s agency, JPPI Investigations, the services included:

interviews with witnesses and officers involved

analyzing and collecting evidence

preparing reports

reviewing department policies, orders, and procedures

For each hour of work, the agency charged $125 per hour, plus expenses like mileage and lodging.

Additional investigators and consultants were paid up to $125 an hour without city approval, according to the agreement.

The agency charged $40 an hour for an assistant to handle paperwork, which the agreement said would help reduce the cost.

To present the findings of the report, JPPI Investigations charged $150 an hour along with travel expenses, according to the agreement.

Uvalde council member ‘disappointed’ with report

During a September 2024 meeting, a Uvalde council member claimed they hadn’t seen the agreement until recently.

“I’m just very disappointed that this is the first time I got to see this agreement,” Uvalde City Councilmember Hector Luevano said. “I didn’t know what was on there. I don’t think this was ever presented to the City Council for approval.”

Paul Tarski, who served as Uvalde’s city attorney, signed the agreement. He resigned from the city in September 2024.

