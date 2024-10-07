Shake-up of Fair Oaks Ranch PD continues, as two supervisors are terminated following investigation

FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas – Two veteran supervisors with the Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department have been fired after an investigation revealed they participated in harassment, discipline records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Lt. John Ojeda and Sgt. Christopher Griffin were terminated Aug. 29, following a probe by an outside investigator.

The terminations are the latest shake-up of the department, located northwest of San Antonio, which has been hampered by claims of a toxic work culture in recent years.

Ojeda and Griffin this summer were notified they were being placed under investigation, city records show. The investigation later determined that both officers had committed multiple violations of department policy.

Ojeda, who had worked for Fair Oaks Ranch PD since 2007, was cited for six policy violations including sexual or illegal harassment, inappropriate and unwanted physical contact that was sexual in nature, failing to treat colleagues with respect and comments or expressions that derided, demeaned or ridiculed individuals based on race, ethnicity, sex, religion or sexual orientation, records show.

Ojeda was also cited for not truthfully answering questions during the investigation, his discipline paperwork states.

He signed the termination paperwork Aug. 29, but wrote under his signature that he did not agree with the findings, records show.

Griffin, who had worked for Fair Oaks Ranch PD since 2014, was cited for eight policy violations including sexual or illegal harassment, workplace retaliation, failing to refrain from participating in or encouraging actions that could be perceived as harassment or discrimination, failing to prevent a prohibited act, creating an illegal and hostile work environment, failing to take corrective action when a rules violation was brought to his attention and failing to remain alert, observant or focused on police business, records show.

Griffin was also cited for not truthfully answering questions during the investigation, his discipline paperwork states.

An attorney who represents both Ojeda and Griffin told KSAT Monday, “Both men have exemplary records at that department for many years. They are both adamantly denying any wrongdoing and are going to exercise all of their legal remedies related to their terminations.”

The termination of the two supervisors came weeks after Todd Smith was named interim chief of the department.

Asked for comment about the officer firings, Fair Oaks Ranch City Manager Scott Huizenga told KSAT via email:

“Chief Todd Smith was appointed to his position in August. He is a former Assistant Chief of Police in Austin and brings a wealth of experience and a philosophy of Servant Leadership to our department. Chief Smith recently evaluated the conclusions of an internal investigation, which was initiated prior to his appointment, and terminated two officers from their positions with the department. Chief Smith has moved forward with steps to build on the success of our department through a process of continuous improvement. Thanks to the hard work of our officers our community has consistently ranked among the 50 safest cities in Texas, with multiple top ten appearances. These honors reflect the values of our community and the dedication of the men and women who serve us in law enforcement. Our police department is recognized for Best Practices by the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA). Our officers continue to be involved in the community with programs such as Cafeteria Cops, National Night Out, Trunk or Treat, Back the Badge 5K and the Junior Police Academy. The dedicated officers of the Fair Oaks Ranch police department remain unwavering in their commitment to protecting and serving our community.”

Smith was appointed to the position after the retirement of chief Tim Moring.

Moring’s retirement came amid an ongoing lawsuit filed against the city by a former officer early this year.

Lacey Gonzalez, a six-year veteran of Fair Oaks Ranch PD who was terminated last October after detailing a number of complaints against Moring, sued the city under the Texas Whistleblower Act, claiming she was subjected to “prolonged dangerous and abusive behavior” from Moring.

Gonzalez’ suit also accuses both Griffin and Ojeda of being hostile and abusive toward her in the workplace.

Moring was placed on paid administrative leave after Gonzalez filed her internal complaint last summer.

He was reinstated to his command post last October, after an outside investigation determined the allegations against Moring were unfounded or not sustained.

Gonzalez was terminated four days prior to Moring’s reinstatement.

Separately, ex-Fair Oaks Ranch PD investigator Richard Davila filed suit against Fair Oaks Ranch in 2021, claiming he was wrongfully terminated.

That case included details from a July 2020 incident in which Davila said Moring and Ojeda, then a sergeant, entered the property room without proper authority. Moring then disposed of evidence using a court order from a previous year, the lawsuit stated.

Following the incident, Davila was removed from being in charge of the property room, his investigation files were transferred and he was reassigned to city hall, before being terminated, according to the suit.

The city and Davila settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money earlier this year, court records show.

