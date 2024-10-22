San Antonio police officer suspended for 45 days after ignoring orders, failing to respond to house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended for 45 days for disregarding his sergeant’s orders and failing to respond to a fire, according to department suspension records.

In January 2024, records show a sergeant told Officer Arturo Mancias he was not needed on a call and ordered him to return to service.

Shortly after, records show Mancias was dispatched to a house fire with people possibly inside the structure at Ripford Street and Knox. Vehicle locator data shows Mancias was about seven miles away at SE Military Drive and Goliad.

Records show Mancias never responded to the fire call, and he did not tell the two other officers assigned to the call that he was not going to respond.

Mancias has been with the department since 2020.

