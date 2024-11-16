“Seeing is believing”: Oklahoma District Attorney weighs in on challenges in prosecuting Brad Simpson’s murder case

As prosecutors build their case against Brad Simpson, they’re still missing a key piece of evidence — his wife’s body.

Simpson is accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson, who was last seen in Alamo Heights on Oct. 6.

While not having that crucial piece of the puzzle, Tulsa County (Okla.) District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said it’s not impossible for prosecutors to make their case.

Kunzweiler said his office has handled at least four cases where they began prosecution without a body, including one from October.

“I would say in this office, we’ve had more than our share,” Kunzweiler said.

“How do you convince a jury to convict someone of murder if you don’t have that key piece of evidence?” asked KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“The advances in technology have made significant inroads in criminal prosecutions,” Kunzweiler said.

That technology includes crash data from cars and surveillance video.

In Brad Simpson’s case, investigators said there’s much to consider.

A recently unsealed murder warrant states that there is surveillance video from a Whataburger in Boerne from Oct. 7 — the day after Suzanne Clark Simpson was last seen.

According to court records, trash bags, a large heavy-duty trash can, an ice chest, and a large bulky item wrapped in a tarp appear in the back of Simpson’s truck.

Later that morning, investigators say surveillance video puts Simpson at a nearby Home Depot. He appears to be buying two bags of concrete, a construction bucket with a lid, heavy-duty trash bags, Clorox disinfectant spray, and insect repellant, according to the warrant.

The warrant does not say when or how investigators believe Suzanne Simpson was killed.

“In many respects, it becomes seeing is believing,” said Kunzweiler. “How a person died doesn’t necessarily have to be proven.”

On Thursday, Simpson’s attorneys filed a motion for an examining trial, which the former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood explained is a defense strategy.

“The analogy I give is like playing poker, and someone raises you, and then the defense is going all in and waiting the for the government to call them. And so that’s what they’re doing,” LaHood said.

The motion is uncommon in Bexar County and estimates it’s been filed around five times in the last five years, LaHood said.

Kunzweiler said evidence and witnesses are critical in cases like Brad Simpson’s.

“Well, the best I can tell you is I have prosecuted cases with less successfully,” said Kunzweiler. “At the end of the day, we have to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt whether a crime was committed and whether that dude over there is the person that committed that crime.”

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.