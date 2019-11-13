San Antonio Pets Alive! waives adoption fees as it reaches maximum capacity

A local pet shelter is asking for help amid an influx of dogs.

San Antonio Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees Wednesday at its Highway 151 campus due to reaching maximum capacity, Executive Director Rebecca Mayberry said in a news release.

“The freezing temperatures have greatly increased the need for SAPA! to take in dogs, and SAPA! is asking for San Antonians to help now,” the release states.

The shelter is located at 4710 Highway 151.

Residents who are not able to adopt a dog are encouraged to volunteer as a foster. More information about becoming a foster can be seen here.

Baby (550130) is up for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive! (San Antonio Pets Alive!)