Free preventative care clinic for pets for low-income, homeless pet owners happening Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Homeless and low-income pet owners can bring their pets to Confluence Park Monday for free preventative care for their animals.

Free veterinary care, including vaccines, ear cleaning, nail trimming, flea and tick treatment, and medicine for basic skin and ear conditions for pets will be provided, according to a press release.

San Antonio Pets Alive!, Banfield Pet Hospital and the Banfield Foundation are teaming up to provide the Preventative Care Clinic to help serve potentially vulnerable pets in the San Antonio community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will be at Confluence Park’s BHP Pavilion at 310 W Mitchell Street.

Space for the clinic is limited to 120 pets on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pet owners can sign up for a spot online, however, it doesn’t guarantee your pet will be seen.

Walk-ins are allowed but SAPA is requesting pet owners fill out the form before arriving at the pavilion.