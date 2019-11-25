SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old missing man.

Christian Olivo-Faberlle was last seen Wednesday in the 6000 block of South New Braunfels.

Man arrested on suspicion of DWI after crashing car in Taco Cabana parking lot, police say

Police said Faberlle has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctors care.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 154 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair that is typically styled in a pony tail.

If you have seen or may know the whereabouts of Faberlle, please call the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.