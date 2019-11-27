SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B is stepping in to help after the San Antonio Food Bank said it is short of turkeys.

On Wednesday morning, H-E-B said it will donate nearly 2,000 Meal Simple Thanksgiving meals, which come with ham or turkey and all the trimmings, to the Food Bank.

The Food Bank on Tuesday asked for donations from residents, saying it needed about 500 turkeys to help provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

SA Food Bank is experiencing a turkey shortage. Here’s how you can help.

Those who still want to help out can donate a frozen turkey directly to the Food Bank by dropping it off at their warehouse at 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway on Wednesday.

H-E-B also stated it will donate Thanksgiving dinners to residents of the George Cisneros housing complex, a senior citizen community under the San Antonio Housing Authority.