Weekend traffic warning: Avoid stretch of I-10 between Northwest SA and Boerne, TxDOT officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A major closure is scheduled for this weekend at the stretch of I-10 between Northwest SA and Boerne, traffic officials said Thursday.

This area is always extremely busy, but this weekend especially, you’re being asked to avoid the area if possible -- or if you can’t, at least brace yourself for lengthy delays.

“Our contractor will close eastbound main lanes at Boerne Stage Road (plus the intersection) and main lanes in both directions at Ralph Fair Road (plus the intersection) for bridge work,” TxDOT San Antonio posted on Twitter, along with the photo shown above.

Want to know some more details?

Here’s what you can expect Saturday:

A full eastbound main lane closure at Boerne Stage Road for bridge work.

Detour: Traffic will be diverted to the Ralph Fair Road exit onto Frontage Road, through the Ralph Fair Road intersection (Ralph Fair Road closed in both directions over I-10) then through the Boerne Stage Road intersection.

Boerne Stage Road will be closed in both directions under I-10 -- and drivers can re-enter the main lanes through the entrance ramp east of Boerne Stage Road.

And later Saturday ...

From Saturday at 9 p.m. through noon Sunday, there will be a full westbound Frontage Road closure at Boerne Stage Road (including the turnaround) for bridge work.

Drivers should prepare for a full closure in both directions (including turnarounds) at I-10 for bridge work.

Detour: Westbound traffic is diverted to I-10 westbound Frontage Road to the Old Fredericksburg turnaround to the I-10 eastbound main lanes; eastbound traffic will be diverted to I-10 eastbound Frontage Road, and drivers should continue through the Boerne Stage Road intersection, as Boerne Stage Road is closed in both directions under I-10, to the Dominion Drive turnaround.

For even more information and details, check out the Texas Department of Transportation’s blog.