‘Giving a criminal an opportunity to take your belongings’: Floresville police warn residents after 17 car break-ins in one night

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A recent increase in car break-ins has Floresville police concerned.

“To me, it was shocking because it doesn’t happen in this community,” said Detective George Ortiz, with the Floresville Police Department.

Ortiz said crooks broke into 17 cars on Dec. 11 at the Northcrest Hills subdivision. Every vehicle was left unlocked.

“You’re giving a criminal an opportunity to take your belongings," Ortiz said.

Items that were stolen include handbags, radar detectors and one firearm.

Ortiz said residents need to be more alert.

“We’re a small community, an old fashioned community, so you think we are going to be safe all the time,” he said.

Neighbors who live in the subdivision said they moved to the area to avoid crimes they’ve seen happening in bigger cities.

“It really opens your eyes that it can be happening to anyone,” said Kirk Clicker, who lives in Northcrest Hills.

Clicker and his wife had left their cars unlocked and woke up to find several of their belongings gone.

‘It’s unfortunate, but it’s a lesson learned," Clicker said.

Floresville police said they are searching for three suspects they believed were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilson County Crime Stoppers at 888-808-7894 or the Floresville Police Department at 830-393-4055.