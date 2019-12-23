KSAT Storytellers: 2019, the year in video

SAN ANTONIO – Photographers, photojournalists, cameraman, camerawoman - they are called many things but they’re a vital part of the success of any newsroom.

With 17 full-time photographers and 8 full-time editors, KSAT takes you behind the lens to introduce a few of the station’s photography staff.

But first, a note from KSAT News Director Bernice Kearney:

'Tis the season to be in two places at once.

We look back at the year that was, even as we stand on the edge of a new year. A year that is to be.

2019 was remarkable for San Antonio in so many ways. It was a year of new beginnings, a year of crushing losses. Erik Walsh became City Manager of San Antonio while voters ushered in the year of the woman on city council. We lost K9 Chucky, Mayor Lila Cockrell and Philanthropist Charline McCombs. The Frost Tower brought a dash of bling to the city's changing skyline. Spurs fans said 'Merci' to Tony Parker as he retired.

In the middle of it all are our photographers. The men and women who witness change, tragedy, and triumph through their viewfinders. These journalists use light and darkness, sound and silence to bring news stories to life through the video and images they capture. They are the unsung heroes of our newsroom. We celebrate their contributions to our stories, because without them, we would lose so much of who we are as a community. We would be lost in the darkness.

So, here we are, exploring the year that was 2019 through the eyes of our storytellers. Our photojournalists. And you can bet they will be on assignment, video cameras at the ready, to see where 2020 takes us.

They are the men and women who help tell the stories you see every day. They are photojournalists, videojournalists and storytellers.

Storytellers have to shape stories in a way that’s engaging to the audience. This KSAT special explains the approach and challenges some of the station’s photographers experience when putting together stories and why they love what they do.

Below are links to stories referenced in the special:

Joe Herrera - El Paso mass shooting site turns into memorial

Ken Huizar - Sutherlands Springs shooting survivor speaks at mental health conference

Lee Carpio - After officer injured, SAPD chief angry over sheriff’s chase policy, filming of “COPS”

Jennifer Galvan - ‘The Line’: Capturing stories along the border from Texas to California

Robert Samarron - San Antonio park police officer starts boxing gym to deter youth from crime

Azian Bermea - Residents, city crews busy with cleanup after Thursday’s storms

Bill Caldera - Mariachi Corazon de San Antonio serenades crowd at Main Plaza

Dale Keller - ‘Life in the Shadows’

Luis Cienfuegos - ‘Life in the Shadows’

Joshua Saunders - Patients approached to buy drugs the moment they walk out of West Side methadone clinic

Joshua Saunders - Contractor accused of taking clients’ money poured $30K into wife’s district clerk campaign

Tim Stewart - ‘While You Were Sleeping’: Horse-drawn carriage crew stays on move into early morning hours

Misael Gomez - Luck Ranch: Over 70 rescue horses roam Willie Nelson’s hill country ranch

Adam Higgins - Big Game Coverage

Mark Mendez - Missions clubbies are the secret weapons behind team’s success

RJ Marquez - Mysterious tales behind La Llorona, Island of the Dolls in Mexico City