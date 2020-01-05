‘I should’ve stayed where I was at’: Adkins man loses home to fire on his birthday

WILSON COUNTY – Joe Mauricio and his wife were having lunch to celebrate his birthday. The couple were 40 minutes away when they received a devastating surprise: Their house was on fire.

“When I got here, all the house was down,” Mauricio said.

Fire crews from surrounding counties arrived just before 2 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Encino Corona Drive. The home was fully engulfed in flames and now considered a total loss.

Families of inmates ask for internal investigation of Bexar County Detention Center

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Mauricio said he regretted leaving his home in the first place.

“I should’ve stayed where I was at,” he said.

American Red Cross stepped in to help the couple, but Mauricio said he and his wife lost everything in the fire.

“All my clothes burnt down, all her clothes," Mauricio said. “We don’t have nothing.”

The couple had only lived in the home for three months.

Mauricio said he’s never experienced a loss like this.

“It’s hard to place it in your face that you don’t have a home anymore," he said.

He said despite loosing his home, he still has something to be grateful for on his birthday.

“We’re alive," Mauricio said.