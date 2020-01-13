60ºF

Roadwork could affect traffic at The Rim for a month

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Tags: traffic, construction, The Rim
An improvement project could affect traffic at The Rim shopping center over the next month.
Visitors at The Rim may find a bigger traffic snarl than usual over the next month.

That’s because San Antonio’s Transportation & Capital Improvements will be working to replace the street pavers at an intersection within the shopping center.

The work will be done on La Cantera Parkway, between the I-10 access road and Vance Jackson Road.

The project will start Wednesday and is expected to continue through Feb. 15.

A spokesperson with TCI said all businesses within The Rim will still be accessible during the project.

