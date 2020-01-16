71ºF

Medical examiner rules death of man found at NE Side construction site a homicide

Police had been waiting for ME’s ruling to move forward with case

SAN ANTONIO – The medical examiner ruled the death of a man found at a construction site Monday a homicide.

Jesus Solis, 47, was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a parked pickup truck on the Northeast Side.

Solis’ family said he would have been 48 on Thursday.

Police have been waiting on the medical examiner to determine how to move forward in the case.

KSAT will continue to update you with new developments in this case when police release more details.

