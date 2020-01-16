Medical examiner rules death of man found at NE Side construction site a homicide

SAN ANTONIO – The medical examiner ruled the death of a man found at a construction site Monday a homicide.

Jesus Solis, 47, was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a parked pickup truck on the Northeast Side.

Family demands justice after loved one was found shot inside truck at work

Solis’ family said he would have been 48 on Thursday.

Police have been waiting on the medical examiner to determine how to move forward in the case.

