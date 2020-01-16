San Antonio police investigating after woman claims man attempted to abduct her at Target

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is warning others after she says a man tried to abduct her at Target off TPC Parkway and Highway 281 in Stone Oak.

Maria Rios said the alleged abduction attempt took place at 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a police report she filed with the San Antonio Police Department.

“The victim notified SAPD from a different location at approximately 5:30 p.m.,” according to SAPD spokesperson Romana Lopez.

Rios shared her story on Facebook Tuesday saying a man in a black BMW tried to act like he knew her and get into her car. Police confirmed via surveillance video the man was seen driving a dark-colored, four-door BMW with a sunroof.

Rios said the man tried to call her “Kim” and she said “oh no I’m not Kim, I’m Maria” and he allegedly tried to convince her they knew each other.

The suspect is described as being around 5 foot 7 inches tall, with a medium build and black hair, possibly in his 40s or 50s and has a heavy accent, according to police.

KSAT reached out to Target Wednesday and received the following statement:

At Target, the safety of our guests and team is our top priority. Once the guest notified us, our security team helped the guest to her car and has been cooperating with the San Antonio Police Department to share information and make security footage available to assist in the investigation. We will continue to support the police in any way that we can be helpful.

Rios was escorted to her car by a Target manager after notifying employees of the incident.

Lopez said the incident is currently being investigated by SAPD’s Special Victims Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-2313.

Rios said at the end of her Facebook post, “I really never thought anything like that would happen to me but the world is crazy so please be alert and cautious and talk to your kids about it too.”

Her Facebook post has garnered more than 2,400 shares.