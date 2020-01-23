Boy, 15, shot in Medical Center apartment dies; suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old boy who was shot in an apartment in the Medical Center has died, San Antonio police said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Danny Hernandez.

Police said Hernandez and Daron Pittman, 17, were inside a bedroom Friday when family members heard a gunshot.

They ran into the room and found Hernandez had been shot and Pittman was missing, police said. Hernandez was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Pittman returned to the apartment complex in the 5900 block of Eckhert Road a short time later and surrendered to police. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charge could be upgraded following a review of the case by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.