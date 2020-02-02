LHPD: Volunteer firefighter uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to steal from car wash coin machine

LIBERTY HILL, Texas – A volunteer firefighter was caught using the “Jaws of Life” to break into a coin machine at a car wash, police say.

The Liberty Hill Police Department arrested Casey Marre, 29, from Burnet, Texas for the incident. He’s charged with criminal mischief over $2,500, less than $30,000, a state jail felony, according to a Facebook post.

***FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*** Detectives and Officers from the Liberty Hill Police Department have a suspect in custody... Posted by Liberty Hill Police Department on Friday, January 31, 2020

Authorities were dispatched Jan. 17, 2020 at 9:25 a.m. to the Wash Time car wash. Officers were called to the scene and later found a “Jaws of Life” device was used to break into the car wash’s coin machine.

Approximately $210 was taken from the machine and the suspect later fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police say.

Upon further investigation, officials found that Marre is a volunteer firefighter with the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department.

The “Jaws of Life” device was taken from the BVFD but was later recovered and returned, per authorities.

Marre was booked Jan. 31 at 8 a.m. He’s being held in the Travis County Jail.