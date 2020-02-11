WATCH LIVE: Seguin police, DEA hold press conference on multiple area arrests

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and the the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are holding a press conference regarding multiple federal arrests made Tuesday.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m.

The Seguin Police Department said 21 individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury, stemming from a more than two-year long investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.