Words from the wise: San Antonio seniors offer tips on lasting love

SAN ANTONIO – In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we want to know what the secret is to lasting love.

These senior couples around San Antonio Housing Authority properties were asked, “What’s your secret to a long relationship?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Nancy and Jesus - married for 47 years. (San Antonio Housing Authority)

Nancy and Jesus have been married for 47 years and counting. Their secret?

“We give thanks to God first thing each morning for each other.”

Next up is Darrio and Asalia, who have been married for 19 years and counting. What’s their key to lasting love?

Darrio and Asalia - married for 19 years. (San Antonio Housing Authority)

“Respect each other, trust each other and love each other," the couple says.

Another couple, Olga and Fernando, have been dating for seven years and counting.

How do they keep their romance alive in their relationship for all these years?

Olga and Fernando - dating for 7 years. (San Antonio Housing Authority)

“Be friends first and support each other through thick and thin," the couple says.

Laura and Enrique have been married for 47 years and counting...WOW! What’s their secret?

Laura and Enrique - married for 47 years. (San Antonio Housing Authority)

“Have patience with each other and respect each other over everything,” the couple says.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner - what are the keys to your successful relationship?

