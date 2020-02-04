A list of Valentine’s Day events for couples and singles in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Valentine’s Day isn’t limited to a romantic dinner and a movie.

Around San Antonio, bars, clubs, venues and restaurants are holding special events on Feb. 14. And the best part is that they’re not exclusively for couples; singles can also join the fun without judgment.

Here’s a list of San Antonio happenings on cupid’s day, from a concert at the Alamodome to dance parties to the rodeo.

Pearl area

Pearl park: SoundCream Sunset Sessions will bring DJ JJ Lopez to the park between 6:30-9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Lopez will spin a “special Valentine’s Day edition of Sunset Sessions” with love songs and dedications, according to the complex. The League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area will be available to help with voter registration and Susan G. Komen San Antonio will be on-site to raise awareness. The event is free and family-friendly.

Sam’s Burger Joint: The restaurant will host Machine in Motion and tribute band Devotional Depeche Mode Experience, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $17.

St. Mary’s Strip

Limelight: The venue is holding a 21-and-up “EMO is Forever!” event from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. The cover charge will be $3, and there will be drink specials.

The Amp Room: The bar will hold “Misery Business: 2000s Rock Redux” from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. There will be no cover charge for the 21-and-up event.

Brass Monkey: The “Valentine’s Traffic Light Party” will give away lightsticks in the color of guests’ relationship statuses. For example, a guest will receive a green lightstick if they are single, a yellow lightstick if they are “maybe” taken and a red lightstick if they are in a relationship. There is no cover charge for this 21-and-up event.

Southtown

The Friendly Spot: The “Rollin with the homies on Valentine’s Day” party will play “Clueless” outdoors at 7 p.m. The party lasts until 11 p.m.

Brick at the Blue Star Arts Complex: Drag queens will host a show from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Tickets range from $10-$15.

Blue Star Contemporary: “Art Date In A Box: Valentine’s Day Edition" includes live music, portrait sketching and an exhibit at the gallery from 5-8 p.m. Specially curated boxes will be sold at $60 each. Wine, treats, a love song CD and more will be included in the box.

Downtown

Alamodome: The venue will host the Delfonics, Sunny Ozuna, Baby Bash, Frankie J, Amanda Perez and more for the “Valentine’s Super Love Jam.” Ticket prices range from $29.50-$49.50. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Bar crawl: The first River Walk bar crawl of the year is called the “Lonely Hearts Valentine Bar Crawl." Attendees are encouraged to wear Valentine’s Day-themed costumes. Tickets are $10 and they can be purchased online.

The Bonham Exchange: The club’s “Love Party" will include three dancefloors and a contest with $300 up for grabs. Guests wearing rainbow costumes will get in for free all night.

Artpace San Antonio: A “Valentine’s Day Morning Mixer” will be held 8-10 a.m. at the art studio at 445 N. Main Ave. Themed treats and coffee for purchase from Estate Coffee will be available. Free parking will be available at 513 N. Flores St.

Ventura: A karaoke party will include drink specials, art vendors, games and food. The party starts at 9:30 p.m.

Howl at the Moon and Merkaba: The bars will have drink specials, giveaways and date night packages. Tickets can be purchased online.

Elsewhere

Cowboys Dancehall: The “Valentine’s Ladies Night Party” will start off with free dance lessons at 7 p.m. Women will receive free entry, a free bottle of champagne and flowers.

The Scobee Education Center: The center will hold an “I love to you Mars & Back” Challenger Learning Center Mission, limited to 18 couples. At $60 a couple, guests can play the roles of astronauts, scientists and engineers and learn about Mars. Cost includes premium seating, hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

The Well: An 80s-themed dance-a-thon will be held from 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Extreme Escape Colonnade: An “Escape Room Date Night” will allow couples to “break out of the norm.” Reservations can be made online. Guests can receive a 20% discount with the promo code “DATENIGHT20.”

Fleet Feet: A “Taco Bout Love Valentine’s Day Run” will include taco samples and a demo run. A newlywed game will be played for chances to win Taco Track Club gear.

The Bang Bang Bar: An all-vinyl dance party will take place from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The bar will hand out red glowing wristbands for those who are in a relationship and green glowing wristbands for those who are single.

Hang Indoor Playground: Parents’ night out includes games, crafts and dinner. Spots are limited, and ticket prices are $20 for RSVP or $25 at the door.

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo: ZZ Top will be the performer at the AT&T Center, and tickets at various price ranges are still available.

Ballet San Antonio: The Tobin Center is offering a double date package for the performance of Edwaard Liang’s “Romeo and Juliet." Buyers can receive 30% off when they buy four tickets to the performance, which runs Feb. 14-16. “Romeo and Juliet” will be performed at 7:30 p.m on Valentine’s Day.