Top Bexar County official wants coronavirus evacuees kept at Lackland, away from local hospitals

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff wants the Department of Defense to conduct coronavirus tests on quarantined individuals at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland rather than transporting them to local hospitals, he wrote in a letter Tuesday.

Wolff penned the request to Congressman Chip Roy, a first-term Republican who represents Congressional District 21, including a large portion of Bexar County.

SAQ: Why was JBSA-Lackland chosen to hold coronavirus evacuees?

Wolff asked Roy to reach out to the DOD, which is overseeing the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak, to change the procedure.

In the letter, Wolff wrote that “local hospitals in San Antonio have been asked to evaluate, and in some cases, admit evacuees who may have minor symptoms even if they do not meet the (Centers for Disease Control)'s recommended criteria for a Patient Under Investigation.”

“This requirement ... results in the unnecessary transport of evacuees to other parts of our community, placing healthcare staff and potentially other residents at increased risk of exposure,” Wolff wrote.

What we know about the coronavirus, cruise ship evacuees at Lackland

Rather than transporting the prospective patients to local hospitals, Wolff proposed that health care personnel at the base collect test samples “under the protective and safe custody of the federal quarantine.”

The county judge worries that the current procedure may potentially expose “a larger number of U.S. citizens to infection or (risk) local transmission of this emerging infection.”

Wolff also wrote that Commissioner Tommy Calvert would help coordinate the use of Xenex robots to disinfect surfaces at the base if needed. The robots use ultraviolet light to kill pathogens.

A total of 235 people remain quarantined at Lackland after two planes — one from Wuhan and one from Tokyo — arrived at the Southwest Side base.

From quarantined cruise ship to isolation at Lackland: SA native gives first-hand account of coronavirus evacuation

So far, only one individual quarantined at the base tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. It is currently the only confirmed case in Texas. That patient was admitted to Methodist Hospital Texsan in Balcones Heights.

Public officials have maintained that the risk to the public remains low.