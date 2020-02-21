H-E-B leads children’s book launch to let every girl know she is enough

SAN ANTONIO – A children’s book is circulating across social media and H-E-B stores with one simple mission: “Inspire every girl to know that she is enough.”

“The Nuff” book and H-E-B announced Friday that stores will lead the launch of “The Nuff” book and will make it available at 310 H-E-B stores across Texas.

The book aims to “foster authenticity, self-assurance and resilience” in young children, according to a press release from H-E-B.

“The Nuff” is a story that will tug at your heartstrings, telling the tale of a magical unicorn with a broken horn that discovers what it truly means to be enough, per a press release.

“This important message is one that will encourage children everywhere to be the bold and confident individuals they were created to be,” H-E-B says.

The book was written by Veronica Waldrop. According to the release, Waldrop originally wrote the story for her two daughters and she finished the poem days before passing away in 2017 after her battle with breast cancer.

Since then, her husband, Will Waldrop, worked to preserve her legacy and publish the story, per the release.

H-E-B will also host in-store readings and the proceeds will go toward donating more copies to schools and non-profit organizations across Texas.

