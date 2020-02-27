Woman arrested, drugs seized after illegal gambling operation bust on West Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after an illegal gambling operation bust by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on the city’s West Side, officials say.

BCSO said undercover deputies were at a home in the 100 block of Loy Drive to look for narcotics and ended up finding an illegal gambling operation.

Deputies arrested Nicole Casimiro, 40, in charge of the operation and seized several eight-liner machines, about $1,000 in cash and a little over five grams of methamphetamine, officials said.

The woman was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of narcotics, BCSO said. She will face a charge of facilitating a gambling operation.

BCSO said deputies called the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office and the city’s Code Enforcement after they found code violations in the home, including illegal wiring.

Officials said deputies also found a secret room in the home, but no one was inside.