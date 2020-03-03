Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting identified by officials

SAN ANTONIO – Richard Rodriguez, 45, has been identified as the man who was killed Saturday morning in an officer-involved shooting on the West Side.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Rodriguez died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman called San Antonio police around 6 a.m. to report a disturbance in the 300 block of Concio Drive.

Rodriguez was the “on-again, off-again” boyfriend of the mother of the woman who called police, according to preliminary information.

Two responding officers went inside for the woman, whose mother was not home, after she told police Rodriguez was acting irrationally.

According to police, Rodriguez pointed a gun at the officers after they entered the home.

The officers then fired several gunshots that hit and killed Rodriguez.

Chief McManus said the two officers involved in the shooting have approximately nine years of tenure within the department, according to a previous report from KSAT.