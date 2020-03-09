Bogus 911 call could yield stiff consequences

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a call that came in for someone shot around 8 p.m. Saturday turned out to be quite a different scenario than they thought.

When police arrived at South Presa Street and Southon Road on Saturday, they found people scrambling from a building that had 18 to 20 eight-liners inside. Officers said no one had been shot.

SAPD uncovers illegal gambling operation on South Side

Even though there was a reason to notify authorities, the San Antonio Police Department is reminding people of the consequences of making bogus 911 calls.

“If an officer is responding to a shooting in progress call, his mindset is that he’s going to a scene where there’s a probably high probability that there’s a gun involved. So if you get to a scene and you’re seeing people running, you don’t necessarily know who’s suspects, who’s victims,” said Officer Doug Greene, SAPD spokesperson. “You still have people in our community that are waiting for these services. And it’s kind of pushed back when you have a high priority call such as this.”

Making a bogus 911 call is a class A misdemeanor in Texas. The caller could get up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.