SAPD: Retired Converse PD assistant chief killed after crash with DWI suspect

SAN ANTONIO – A retired assistant chief with the Converse Police Department was killed Tuesday after the vehicle he was riding in was struck by an erratically driven truck.

San Antonio police said Rodney Rheiner, 59, was the passenger in a Lincoln SUV that was hit around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 14300 block of Nacogdoches Road. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said the driver of a Toyota Tacoma had been driving erratically on Nacogdoches before the crash.

An SAPD officer attempted to stop the driver, a 24-year-old woman, but as the officer was about to get out of his car, the Tacoma took off.

The officer followed the Tacoma, but when the truck sped up and passed vehicles in the center turn lane, the officer turned off his emergency lights and notified dispatch, police said.

The Tacoma continued driving at a high rate of speed on Nacogdoches, police said. The Tacoma swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle, drove into oncoming traffic lanes and hit the Lincoln SUV in the center lane as it was taking a left turn, police said.

The driver of the Tacoma was evaluated for driving while intoxicated and arrested for intoxication manslaughter at the scene. She has not been identified by authorities.