San Antonio Housing Authority to suspend non-criminal evictions

San Antonio – In a series of moves meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the San Antonio Housing Authority laid out several precautionary measures to limit in-person interactions and keep non-criminal tenants in their homes for public housing and Beacon mixed-income housing.

In an announcement on the its website, the SAHA Executive Team listed several actions that will take effect on Monday, March 16.

Suspension of Notices to Vacate and lease violations

Suspension of evictions for non criminal activity

Suspension of transfers, move-ins, move-outs

Suspension of routine work orders

Suspension of housekeeping inspections

Suspension of food distributions

Suspension of late fees

Suspension of all resident activities to include Resident Council and Youth Activities

Closure of all property management offices and community rooms; residents should email or call

For residents at elderly communities, Metro Health will allow food to be taken into their units

Emergency work orders will require additional troubleshooting via phone calls

Existing repayment agreements will be extended

Recertification deadlines will be extended

Rent payments should be made either online or by mail

Visitors for social purposes, especially at elderly properties, are discouraged; Medically-related visitors and caregivers may continue to visit residents

Pest control services will be conducted on the exterior of buildings and common areas

Pest control services will temporarily be suspended in residents units

According to their website, SAHA provides housing assistance to more than 65,000 children, adults and seniors through its Public Housing, Housing Choice Voucher and Mixed-Income housing programs. The Agency also has 525 employees with an annual operating budget of $186 million.