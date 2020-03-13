San Antonio Housing Authority to suspend non-criminal evictions
One of several measures SAHA takes to prevent the spread of COVID-19
San Antonio – In a series of moves meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the San Antonio Housing Authority laid out several precautionary measures to limit in-person interactions and keep non-criminal tenants in their homes for public housing and Beacon mixed-income housing.
In an announcement on the its website, the SAHA Executive Team listed several actions that will take effect on Monday, March 16.
- Suspension of Notices to Vacate and lease violations
- Suspension of evictions for non criminal activity
- Suspension of transfers, move-ins, move-outs
- Suspension of routine work orders
- Suspension of housekeeping inspections
- Suspension of food distributions
- Suspension of late fees
- Suspension of all resident activities to include Resident Council and Youth Activities
- Closure of all property management offices and community rooms; residents should email or call
- For residents at elderly communities, Metro Health will allow food to be taken into their units
- Emergency work orders will require additional troubleshooting via phone calls
- Existing repayment agreements will be extended
- Recertification deadlines will be extended
- Rent payments should be made either online or by mail
- Visitors for social purposes, especially at elderly properties, are discouraged; Medically-related visitors and caregivers may continue to visit residents
- Pest control services will be conducted on the exterior of buildings and common areas
- Pest control services will temporarily be suspended in residents units
According to their website, SAHA provides housing assistance to more than 65,000 children, adults and seniors through its Public Housing, Housing Choice Voucher and Mixed-Income housing programs. The Agency also has 525 employees with an annual operating budget of $186 million.
