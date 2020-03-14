Man killed after crashing vehicle into a pole on the West Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pole on the West Side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

Officials say the man in his late 50′s or 60′s was driving on West Commerce just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

