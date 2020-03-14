Yoakum, Lavaca, DeWitt Counties encourage continued patronage of restaurants despite coronavirus case

Residents are being encouraged by Yoakum, Lavaca and DeWitt Counties to continue their patronage at area restaurants despite a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

In a joint release, the counties said anyone at the restaurants at the same time as the confirmed case are considered to be at low risk of exposure.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has been in contact with the owners of both establishments and has ensured that they are routinely cleaning surfaces with products that meet EPA’s standards for use against the virus, according to the release.

Public health is asking individuals who were at the restaurants during these times to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.

Patrons who visited these restaurants and develop flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing during the monitoring period should contact the Texas Department of State Health Services at 210-949-2121.

There is no need for patrons to limit their activities or movements during this time.

Patrons who visited the Taqueria Vallarta, 614 Irvine Street in Yoakum, should self-monitor until March 21 and patrons of the Sunken Garden Restaurant, 305 5th Street in Shiner, should self-monitor until March 24.

Taqueria Vallarta chose to close to do additional cleaning during this time and are scheduled to reopen on Monday for normal business hours. Sunken Garden Restaurant has remained open and continues the recommended cleaning of the restaurant.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

