11 COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials reported Tuesday night that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bexar County has gone up to 11.

The city’s new COVID-19 website states four of the cases are travel-related, four involve people who had close contact with someone already diagnosed with COVID-19 and the source of three are under investigation.

“All of the confirmed positive cases are travel-related or close contacts to travel-related positive cases. This is exactly what we expected. These individuals were placed in quarantine because of their close contact to positive travel-related cases to minimize the potential for community spread," said Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials with the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, which is providing information for cases throughout Bexar County, had reported 5 cases in San Antonio.

RELATED: Here’s what we know about the 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio

The city reported that an additional 47 people have tested negative for COVID-19, as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The city plans to update the site each day at 6:30 p.m. with new case and tests figures, officials said.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: