New Braunfels Utilities will not disconnect service during coronavirus pandemic
Late fees will be suspended
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – In an effort to help mitigate customer’s fears about paying bills during the coronavirus pandemic, New Braunfels Utility is suspending disconnects and late fees.
Mass closures in many job fields have put people out of work or affected their ability to generate income leading to financial hardships.
“Customers experiencing hardship will need to work with the NBU Customer Service department to set up a payment arrangement based on their specific needs,” a news release sent to KSAT Thursday states.
The NBU lobby is closed until further notice, however, customer service can be reached at 830-629-8400 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
NBU Utility Bill Payment Assistance program can also help customers who might be experiencing financial hardship.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
