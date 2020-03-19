South San ISD students get Chromebooks for home learning

SAN ANTONIO – South San Independent School District students are getting equipped for learning outside of the classroom.

The school district this week handed out Chromebooks to students, like those Thursday at Dwight Middle School.

With students spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chromebooks will come in handy to further their learning.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure they have the resources they need,” said principal Elizabeth Sandoval.

