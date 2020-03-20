It’s business as usual for most Bexar County offices in spite of coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Although safety procedures have been “ramped up,” Bexar County offices are operating normally, according to Monica Ramos, Bexar County information officer.

Most offices are discouraging personal visits, Ramos said.

“We really do emphasize that if they have any county business they need to get taken care of, please look online to see if it be taken care of there,” Ramos said.

An exception to the “business as usual” situation is the Marriage License Department in the County Clerk’s office. Marriage licenses are being issued by appointment only and are only allowing five applicants at a time.

“To protect not only my employees, but also the community,” County Clerk, Lucy Adame-Clark, said.

Adame-Clark said that she is working with a “skeleton crew,” with some employees now working from home.

Ramos asked that persons wanting to do business with the county to monitor the county website, since the situation remains fluid.

